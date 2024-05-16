Snow on BC mountain highways puts chill on long weekend road trips

Using winter tires on BC’s mountain highways is no longer required, but you’ll definitely want them on the Coquihalla this weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather statement that just might strangle your May long weekend road trip plans.

Between two and five centimetres of snow is forecast to fall along the mountainous parts of the Coquihalla Highway, with higher amounts expected at higher elevations.

The snow will begin Thursday evening, continue into Friday, and may also fall Saturday morning.

“Transportation routes may be impacted. Travellers should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions,” ECCC said.

DriveBC picked up the warning, urging drivers to be cautious on the highways that connect the Lower Mainland and BC’s Interior.

⚠️❄️SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT – 2-5 cm of snow have been forecast by Environment Canada for parts of the #CoquihallaHwy, #OkanaganConnector, #AllisonPass, #KootenayPass, #BegbieSummit and #RogersPass.

Snow is expected overnight Thursday into Friday and possibly Saturday.… — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 16, 2024

May long weekend is typically seen as the unofficial start of summer, but Mother Nature is making it decidedly wintry in many parts of BC. It looks like wine country road trips are better off waiting until warmer weather.