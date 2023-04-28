Ryan Reynolds part of group ready to bid $1 billion for Ottawa Senators

The next time you see Ryan Reynolds at an Ottawa Senators game it might be in the owner’s box.

According to a new report published by the Ottawa Sun, Remington Group, led by Reynolds and Canadian real estate mogul Christopher Bratty, is ready to submit a bid of more than USD$1 billion to buy the Senators along with Canadian Tire Centre, their home arena.

In 2022, Forbes deemed Ottawa the 24th most valuable franchise in the NHL at $800 million. The New York Rangers topped the list at $2.2 billion.

Following former Senators owner Eugene Melnyk’s passing in March of last year, there has been much speculation about the future of the team’s ownership.

According to the Sun, Reynolds and Bratty, who are aggressively pursuing the purchase, also plan to build a new rink close to downtown Ottawa that will be surrounded by an entertainment district.

Reynolds was very visible around the Senators this past season, even meeting with the National Capital Commission, which owns the LeBreton Flats land that is being considered for the new arena. He also met with Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

According to Postmedia, a total of seven groups have met with Senators Chief Financial Officer Erin Crowe, President of Business Operations Anthony LeBlanc, and General Manager Pierre Dorion.

If the Remington deal involving Reynolds goes through, the Senators would become the second sports organization the Vancouver-born actor becomes a part owner of. In November of 2022, he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney purchased Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC.