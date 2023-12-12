Last year, VIA Rail started rolling out its Fleet Replacement Program as part of the company’s modernization.

The Canadian rail transporter said the initiative will help it contribute to building a more connected Canada.

It also included the deployment of a new generation of Siemens Venture trains on the Quebec City-Windsor corridor — and those trains are a sight to see.

“We love the look of our new locomotive,” VIA Rail said on its website.

“But what we love even more is its clean diesel technology engine, which is more fuel efficient, resulting in a significant contribution to improving air quality and reducing environmental impact.”

Mini tour of our new trains, inside and out 🔥

–

Mini visite de nos nouveaux trains, à l’intérieur et à l’extérieur 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hll1FFth0G — VIA Rail Canada (@VIA_Rail) December 12, 2023

The new trains are fully accessible and barrier-free, offering a travel experience that better meets the needs of people with disabilities and their support persons.

It features touchless automatic interior doors, large accessible washrooms, braille signage and wider aisles for easy circulation.

The company promises a more comfortable, sustainable and accessible service, all while improving the environmental footprint through advanced energy-efficient technology.

“Every seat is a great seat on our new fleet,” VIA Rail said.

“Our redesigned ergonomic seats, refashioned with upscale upholstery, will cradle you for a relaxing ride. Gaze through the panoramic windows or curl up with a book and enjoy some well-deserved me-time.”

