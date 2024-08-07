News

Crane crashes down during fire on Vancouver's west side

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Aug 7 2024, 2:06 am
Frightening video footage from a massive fire on Vancouver’s west side shows a construction crane toppling over as dark smoke rises into the sky.

Daily Hive reader Volante Matheson was travelling past the scene of the fire where she recorded flames, smoke, and a construction crane keel over onto the ground.

“Oh my god,” Matheson is heard saying in the recording.

Others saw the crane fall during the fire too.

Dark smoke could be seen growing over the city’s west side just before 7 pm Tuesday, only hours after firefighters battled another fire in Mount Pleasant Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke Vancouver

Daily Hive

One X user wrote online that the fire is located a block east of Dunbar in Vancouver on 39th Avenue.

“Looks like a construction site, with explosions going off in the last few minutes,” the X user claims.


Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services for updates.

