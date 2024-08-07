Crane crashes down during fire on Vancouver's west side

Frightening video footage from a massive fire on Vancouver’s west side shows a construction crane toppling over as dark smoke rises into the sky.

Daily Hive reader Volante Matheson was travelling past the scene of the fire where she recorded flames, smoke, and a construction crane keel over onto the ground.

“Oh my god,” Matheson is heard saying in the recording.

Terrifying video of a construction crane crashing to the ground during a fire in Vancouver. 📹: @DailyHiveVan reader Volante Matheson pic.twitter.com/CspZDeI0dz — Megan Devlin (@MegDevlinn) August 7, 2024

Others saw the crane fall during the fire too.

My kid witnessed this massive fire outside his work, just this evening at dinnertime I hope and pray no one was hurt when the crane fell

How heartbreaking#vancouverfire pic.twitter.com/kET2x96oIn — WendyKa🇨🇦🇨🇿🎗️ (@wendyevaK) August 7, 2024

Dark smoke could be seen growing over the city’s west side just before 7 pm Tuesday, only hours after firefighters battled another fire in Mount Pleasant Tuesday afternoon.

One X user wrote online that the fire is located a block east of Dunbar in Vancouver on 39th Avenue.

“Looks like a construction site, with explosions going off in the last few minutes,” the X user claims.

Massive fire a block east of Dunbar in #Vancouver on 37th Avenue. Looks like a construction site, with explosions going off in the last few minutes pic.twitter.com/zrT5j7JEnd — Michael Serebriakov (@MichaelSilverV) August 7, 2024

Huge fire at development at West 41st and Collingwood in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/Wo7ARIKUrp — EleeKG (@eleekg) August 7, 2024



Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services for updates.