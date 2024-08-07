Crane crashes down during fire on Vancouver's west side
Frightening video footage from a massive fire on Vancouver’s west side shows a construction crane toppling over as dark smoke rises into the sky.
Daily Hive reader Volante Matheson was travelling past the scene of the fire where she recorded flames, smoke, and a construction crane keel over onto the ground.
“Oh my god,” Matheson is heard saying in the recording.
Terrifying video of a construction crane crashing to the ground during a fire in Vancouver.
Others saw the crane fall during the fire too.
My kid witnessed this massive fire outside his work, just this evening at dinnertime
I hope and pray no one was hurt when the crane fell
Dark smoke could be seen growing over the city’s west side just before 7 pm Tuesday, only hours after firefighters battled another fire in Mount Pleasant Tuesday afternoon.
One X user wrote online that the fire is located a block east of Dunbar in Vancouver on 39th Avenue.
“Looks like a construction site, with explosions going off in the last few minutes,” the X user claims.
Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services for updates.