Massive amounts of smoke can be seen in parts of Vancouver after a fire broke out in a Vancouver apartment.

Photos of a structure fire in Mount Pleasant, with smoke billowing near Broadway and St. George into the surrounding area, are spreading online.

The Vancouver Fire Department told Daily Hive this is the third time crews have been called out to the 414 East 10th apartment the past few months.

@DailyHiveVan has confirmed that the apartment building that caught fire today is the same one that has been cordoned off before because of a fire.

“The entire third floor of this vacant building, that’s been on fire twice before, was on fire again,” Assistant Fire Chief Keith Stewart said.

He added, crews are not inside the building as of Tuesday evening but said the surrounding two buildings are unaffected so far.

Stewart said just under 40 firefighters have responded to the second alarm fire and no crew members have been injured.

“We’re using a lot of water right now to keep this fire under control, not so much, to try to stop this fire in the middle but to make sure that it stays where it is and it doesn’t move to the adjacent buildings.”

Due to the heavy smoke in the Vancouver area, Stewart is pleading locals to keep their windows and doors closed.

Traffic is impacted near the fire so drivers are advised to avoid the area.