Here’s how much smoke you can expect in Metro Vancouver this weekend

Smoke from the McDougall Creek wildfire burning in Kelowna is set to descend over Metro Vancouver’s skies this weekend.

According to the smoke forecast, locals will see the smoke start to settle this evening and increase dramatically overnight.

By this evening, moderate smoke will start to reach Metro Vancouver. The smoke is forecast to be between 10 to 60 PM2.5 (atmospheric particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres).

The smoke will increase rapidly overnight. By early Sunday morning, parts of Metro Vancouver will see severe smoke over 250 PM2.5.

As a result of the smokey skies, the air quality across Metro Vancouver is also expected to deteriorate.

On Friday, August 18, the Metro Vancouver Regional District tweeted a warning about the declining air quality with a map of the smoke forecast for this weekend.

#AirQuality is expected to be good today, but deteriorate over the weekend as wildfire smoke from the many wildfires burning in BC enters the region. Video shows smoke forecast for the weekend based on the #NOAA model. For current AQ & advisories: https://t.co/qyfTAdTQkF pic.twitter.com/e8acOpx5TO — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) August 18, 2023

According to Environment Canada, the air quality across Metro Vancouver will remain at low risk throughout most of today. But, the air quality is forecast to reach moderate risk this evening and tomorrow when the smoke is expected to descend over the region.

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn in the Okanagan region. Locals should expect a smokey weekend ahead.

Updates on the state of the wildfire to come…