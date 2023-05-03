Smash + Tess's sample sale is this weekend and nothing's over $30

Update your closet just in time for warmer weather this weekend and stock up on your favourite Smash + Tess pieces for less.

The brand is having a sample sale at its headquarters in Bridgeport, Richmond, (located right by the Ikea) this weekend.

You’ll be able to shop from Smash + Tess styles that are truly one-of-a-kind from everyday basics and special collaborations to seasonal pieces and “perfectly imperfect” products. Styles range in size from 2XS to 2X.

Best of all, nothing is going to be more than $30. All pieces will range in price from $5 to $30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smash + Tess (@smashtess)

Smash + Tess is a local Metro Vancouver success story. Its cult-favourite rompers are loved for blending style and comfort around the world. It has collaborated with celebs like Hilary Duff, Jillian Harris, Paula Abdul, and Ashlee Simpson.

Its best-selling rompers retail for well over $100, so be sure to check out the sample sale if you want to save big on new looks.

Smash + Tess Sample Sale

When:

Friday, May 5 from 9 am to 2 pm

Saturday, May 6 from 9 am to 2 pm

Where: 12666 Bridgeport Road