10 smallest countries that won Olympic gold at Paris 2024

The Paris 2024 Olympics had plenty of highs, including several smaller nations that reached great heights.

Here’s a look at the 10 smallest countries that left Paris with at least one gold medal.

1. Dominicana

Population: 73,368

Gold medals: 1

The smallest country by far and away to come away with a gold medal in Paris was Dominica. The Caribbean country sent just four athletes to the Games, and as it turns out, that was all that they needed to make a big impression.

Thea LaFond made it happen, winning gold in the women’s triple jump. As if the lone gold for her nation wasn’t impressive enough, it also served as the first and only medal Dominica has won in Olympic history.

“My country’s name is Dominica (dah-min-EE-ka). We’re not Dominican Republic, so it’s pronounced differently,” LaFond said. “We are about roughly 70,000 people. Not 7 million. Not 70 million. Seventy thousand. And it is a gorgeous, gorgeous gem in the Caribbean near to Martinique and Guadeloupe. … Our neighbours also include Saint Lucia, Barbados and, further south, Trinidad and Tobago. Our primary language is English. And now they have a gold medal.”

2. Saint Lucia

Population: 180,500

Gold medals: 1

Like Dominica, the Caribbean nation of Saint Lucia sent four athletes to the Paris Olympics. That said, Julien Alfred did all the damage, winning Saint Lucia’s first medals in Olympic history.



Alfred won gold in the women’s 100-metre race with a national record of 10.72 seconds. She also took silver in the women’s 200-metre race with a time of 22.08 seconds.

3. Bahrain

Population: 1.6 million

Gold medals: 2

Though there is quite a gap in population from the first two on the list, Bahrain was still one of the smaller nations competing at the Olympic Games. They sent a total of 13 athletes to compete in Paris.

Bahrain won two gold medals, the first of which was won by Winfred Yavi in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase. Yavi became just the third athlete in Olympic history to win gold for Bahrain.

“This is like a dream come true. It’s something special,” Yavi said after her victory. “It means a lot to me and also to the country.”

Shortly after Yavi’s win, Akhmed Tazhudinov won the nation’s second gold in the men’s wrestling 97kg. The country then won four medals, thanks to a silver in the women’s 400m sprint and a bronze in the men’s weightlifting 102kg.

4. Slovenia

Population: 2.12 million

Gold medals: 2

Slovenia was another smaller country at the Paris Games that won two impressive gold medals. That said, it dominated the three nations listed above in terms of competitors, sending a whopping 90 athletes to compete.

Slovenia won three medals in total, with Andreja Leski taking gold in the judo women’s 63kg, Janja Garnbret doing the same in sport climbing, and Tony Vodisek picking up a silver in sailing.

5. Botswana

Population: 2.71 million

Gold medals: 1

Botswana, making its 12th consecutive appearance in the Olympics, sent a combined 11 athletes to this year’s Games. They had a successful run in Paris, picking up both a gold and silver medal.

A few fans and media showed up to airports across Canada to welcome back Canadian Olympians. But in Botswana, they filled their national stadium to welcome back men's 200m gold medallist Letsile Tebogo and the rest of the Olympic team. What a scene.pic.twitter.com/OqpaAiU7W6 — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) August 13, 2024

Sprinter Letsile Tebogo won the country’s first-ever gold medal in the men’s 200m. His win resulted in a national holiday, and he was rewarded with two houses in recognition of his accomplishment.

6. Jamaica

Population: 2.82 million

Gold medals: 1

Jamaica had a solid showing in Paris this year, winning six medals, three of which were silver. Despite its small population, the country is always known for being a threat at the Olympics, thanks to some outstanding athletes.

This year, Roje Stona took home Jamaica’s lone gold medal. The 25-year-old won the men’s discus throw and, by doing so, became the first Jamaican to be an Olympic Champion in a throwing event.

7. Georgia

Population: 3.8 million

Gold medals: 3

One of the more impressive performances from a nation in Paris was Georgia, which, despite sending just 28 competitors, won seven medals, including three golds.

Lasha Bekauri was able to defend his gold medal in the judo men’s 90kg event, while Lasha Talakhadze also picked up gold in the men’s weightlifting 102kg event. Talakhadze also won gold in the 109kg event in Tokyo and the 105kg event in Rio.

Geno Petriashvili won a third gold in the men’s 125kg freestyle wrestling event. It was a well-deserved win after a silver in Tokyo and a Bronze in Rio.

8. Croatia

Population: 3.98 million

Gold medals: 2

Despite being another one of the smaller nations competing at the Games, Croatia had plenty of representatives. In total, they sent 73 competitors, 58 male and 15 female.

They won seven medals, though Barbara Matic won the first of two golds in the women’s 70kg judo event. Two days later, brothers Valent and Martin Sinkovic won gold in the men’s coxless pair rowing event.

9. New Zealand

Population: 5.21 million

Gold medals: 10

As there is a discrepancy in size, there is also a major discrepancy for the first time on this list in terms of gold medals. New Zealand won an impressive 10, which bested Canada’s nine and placed them 11th amongst all competing nations.

While several New Zealand athletes went home with hardware, the most impressive were cyclist Ellesse Andrews and canoer Lisa Carrington, who each racked up three golds.

10. Ireland

Population: 5.26 million

Gold medals: 4

Despite sending a whopping 134 competitors to the Games, Ireland won just seven medals, proving just how difficult these events are. Despite the lower overall medal total, however, their four golds tied them for 16th amongst all nations.

Their first gold came in swimming, with Daniel Wiffen winning the men’s 800m freestyle event. Days later, Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan took home gold in rowing by winning the men’s lightweight double sculls event.

Rhys McClenaghan took home gold in gymnastics, while Kellie Harrington also won gold in the women’s lightweight boxing event.