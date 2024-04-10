News

Megan Devlin
Apr 10 2024, 8:35 pm
@DriveBC/Twitter

DriveBC alerted travellers about a vehicle incident at West Georgia and Denman Streets Wednesday that caused delays for those trying to use the Lions Gate Bridge.

A photo from the scene showed the backup, where one car was stopped with its doors open. A police vehicle and a firetruck were on scene.

DriveBC posted about the incident just before 1:30 pm, and posted a second update around 2:30 saying the route was clear once again.

It now looks like either the Lions Gate or the Second Narrows are good bets for the afternoon commute.

