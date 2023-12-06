The platform level on the Expo Line's Surrey Central Station. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Metro Vancouver Transit Police have confirmed it was an accident that led to a tragic death at Surrey Central Station last month.

SkyTrain staff and first responders responded to the incident on November 13 around 10:30 pm once they received a report an individual was hit by a train.

Those on the scene attempted to rescue the individual, but unfortunately, they died on the scene due to their injuries.

Transit Police told Daily Hive in an email statement that through the investigation, “it was determined the death was not suspicious or intentional in nature.”

BC Coroners Service spokesperson Ryan Panton said the agency is investigating a death resulting from this incident.

There are four SkyTrain-related deaths in 2023 that are being investigated by the BC Coroners Service, according to Panton.