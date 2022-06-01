Regular SkyTrain service between Surrey and New Westminster restored

Almost exactly 24 hours after service disruptions began, regular service has been restored on SkyTrain Expo Line between Surrey and New Westminster, across the Fraser River on SkyBridge.

In a bulletin issued at 7:38 pm Tuesday, TransLink states the track issue on the Expo Line has been fixed and regular service is now resuming.

The disruptions began just before 8 pm Monday, when a track switch located between Scott Road Station and SkyBridge failed, causing a minor train derailment which led to some damage to both the affected train and the railway. The incident involving a dislodged train was exceptionally rare for SkyTrain.

“SkyTrain safety protocols were immediately initiated, and the passengers were safely removed from the train within 10 minutes,” reads a previous statement by TransLink.

“Crews have since inspected other switches on the system and ensured they are operating safely with no issues.”

The severe service disruptions that began Monday evening continued into Tuesday evening, with SkyTrain passengers being forced to transfer to a bus bridge shuttle between Scott Road Station and Columbia Station.