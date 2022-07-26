Canada Line service in Richmond to end early next week for construction

More construction work for the new additional Capstan Station will necessitate the early end of SkyTrain Canada Line service on the Richmond branch for three consecutive nights next week.

In a bulletin today, TransLink states Canada Line service between Bridgeport Station and Richmond-Brighouse Station will end at 10:30 pm nightly — about three hours earlier than usual — from Tuesday, August 2 to Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Extra bus services will be available between Bridgeport and Richmond-Brighouse stations, with stops at the affected Aberdeen and Lansdowne stations, too. The buses will operate about every 10 minutes.

The Canada Line’s branch between Bridgeport Station and YVR Airport Station will operate with increased frequencies of every 10 minutes during this period. There will be no change in Canada Line service between Waterfront and Bridgeport stations.

TransLink states the temporary service disruptions will allow construction crews to safely use cranes to install large pieces of steel to connect to the top of the new station’s H-frames. This cannot be done when trains are in operation.

This follows the scheduled service disruptions earlier this month to accommodate a previous construction stage.

Capstan Station will be located near the northeast corner of the intersection of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way — between Bridgeport and Aberdeen stations.

Construction officially began on Capstan Station in September 2021 and it is set to open in early 2023. The station serves the new Capstan Village neighbourhood, which will have 16,000 residents in 6,000 homes within roughly a 10-minute walking radius from the station.

The station’s cost is $52 million, with $20 million contributed by TransLink, and $32 million from the City of Richmond’s revenues collected from Capstan Village condominium developers. This is the first development-driven and funded partnership in TransLink’s history.