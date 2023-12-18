Capstan Station construction: Canada Line's early closure in Richmond ending

Just in time for the peak Christmas period, the early closure of SkyTrain Canada Line within Richmond to accommodate the construction of the new Capstan Station is coming to an end this week.

Since September 12, the Richmond segment of the Canada Line has been closing at 9:30 pm nightly on weekdays — about four hours earlier than normal.

The last day of this early closure period, lasting three months, will be this Tuesday, December 19, which means regular service hours will resume starting on Wednesday, December 20.

This was the longest service disruption on the Canada Line to accommodate the construction of Capstan Station, which is now set to reach completion and open in early 2024.

Construction on the new station began in September 2021, but its completion has been delayed, with more and longer scheduled service disruptions than originally planned. The station was supposed to open earlier in 2023.

Capstan Station is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way — roughly mid-way between Brighouse and Aberdeen stations.

The $52 million station will serve the new high-density Capstan Village neighbourhood, which is expected to grow to 16,000 residents living in 6,000 homes within roughly a 10-minute walk from the station. Between 2012 and 2020, the City of Richmond collected $32 million from the area’s residential developers to cover the station’s cost, with TransLink covering the remaining $20 million.

The station will offer new and improved design features compared to the original Canada Line stations on No. 3 Road, including longer and wider platforms, both up and down escalators, larger circulation areas for passengers, and space for a retail unit. The station’s design was created by the Office of McFarlane Biggar Architects & Designers.