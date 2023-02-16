Three more weeks of Canada Line service impacts for station construction

Expect another extended round of scheduled service impacts to SkyTrain Canada Line within Richmond to accommodate the construction of the new Capstan Station.

Once again, SkyTrain services between Bridgeport Station and Richmond-Brighouse Station will end about four hours early on weekdays only — ending at 9:30 pm — over the next three weeks, until Friday, March 10.

Regular service will resume on Saturday, March 11. There will also be an exception for Monday, February 20, when there will be regular service hours for Family Day.

Just like previous scheduled disruptions, there will be extra bus service linking the impacted stations of Bridgeport, Aberdeen, Lansdowne, and Richmond-Brighouse, with buses running about every 10 minutes during the early closure period.

These disruptions are needed to allow for the safe construction of escalator frames and station platform roofs, which require an overhead crane above the elevated guideway.

TransLink states Capstan Station, located on No. 3 Road near the intersection with Capstan Way, between Bridgeport and Aberdeen stations, is on track to open later in 2023.

The $52 million station is being built to serve the emerging high-density Capstan Village neighbourhood. Upon full buildout, Capstan Village will have 16,000 residents living within a 10-minute walk of the station.