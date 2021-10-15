Bikes now restricted on Expo and Millennium lines during peak hours

With public transit ridership now on the rebound, TransLink has just reimplemented policies that restrict bikes on SkyTrain during the busiest periods of the weekdays.

Bikes are no longer allowed on the Expo and Millennium lines during peak hours from 7 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 6 pm, returning to the pre-pandemic policy.

TransLink relaxed the bicycle policy on the Expo and Millennium lines on a temporary basis in October 2020, when lower passenger volumes allowed greater flexibility for bikes on SkyTrain.

Passengers with bicycles can continue to use the Canada Line any time, which has wider train cars than those used on the Expo and Millennium lines.

TransLink stipulates up to two bikes are allowed on each car on the Expo and Millennium lines and up to one bike on each Canada Line car.

Electric bikes are permitted on SkyTrain, SeaBus, West Coast Express, and the front rack of buses.

More recently, TransLink expanded its policy, allowing foldable, electric scooters onto a TransLink bus.