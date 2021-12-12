Anthem singer goofs up O Canada at Canadiens game in St Louis (VIDEO)

Singing the national anthem before a sporting event is hard. Singing another countries’ national anthem — in two languages — is even harder.

Prior to last night’s Montreal Canadiens game in St. Louis against the Blues, one ambitious anthem singer took a spin at Canada’s bilingual version of ‘O Canada’.

Coming out of the French portion to finish the song, just three lines awaited the singer:

God keep our land glorious and free!

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

But whether it was nerves or legitimate confusion, she stumbled on the final two laps of the song, putting her own twist on the Canadian anthem.

That’s not how O Canada is supposed to go 🤨😬😅 🎥: @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/KrmZPqel80 — Offside (@OffsideDH) December 12, 2021

What actually came out was:

God keep our land glorious and free!

We stand on guard… we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.



Ah, well, it happens. A few fans shown on the broadcast had a quick laugh, plenty more at home likely did the same, and everyone took it in stride.

Except for maybe former NHL winger and current Canadiens assistant coach Alex Burrows, who was, uh, a little disgruntled by the flub.

LOL at #Habs assistant coach Alex Burrows face after the anthem singer in St. Louis flubbed the words to O Canada pic.twitter.com/KuMlMzT4fm — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 12, 2021

The Blues and the Canadiens aren’t scheduled to face off again this season in St. Louis, so there’s no likely shot for the poor singer to redeem herself.