Canadian actor Simu Liu has hinted at possibly investing in a US boba business after a Canadian company received backlash for alleged cultural appropriation.

In a recent episode of Dragon’s Den, Liu called out Canadian entrepreneurs Sebastien Fiset and Jessica Frenette, the co-owners of Bobba, who claimed they wanted to “disturb” the bubble tea market.

Liu, who was a guest investor on the episode, expressed concern over the “idea of disrupting or disturbing bubble tea.”

“There’s also the issue of cultural appropriation. There’s an issue of taking something that’s very distinctly Asian in its identity and ‘making it better,’ which I have an issue with,” Liu explained.

While the Bobba co-founders have since apologized, conversations on the cultural appropriation of boba, a popular drink that was founded in Taiwan in the 1980s, quickly generated online.

One of those who wanted to share their story with Liu was Olivia Chen, co-founder of the US brand Twrl Milk Tea.

“When we were growing up, we couldn’t find brands or products with founders that look like us, who understood the cultural flavours, who actually represented the flavour profiles,” Chen explained in a TikTok.

“Let’s continue to support more Asian founders who are actually changing the food system, who believe in their own culture, and who represent their culture.”

After posting the TikTok, Liu urged Chen to send him a deck on the Twrl brand.

While it’s early days, Chen took to the app once again to thank Liu for reaching out. Perhaps in the near future, Twrl Milk Tea will have a Hollywood investor.

This isn’t the first time Liu has weighed in on issues surrounding the cultural appropriation of popular Asian foods.

Earlier this year, Liu called out Momofuku — the brand founded by American chef David Chang — after the company allegedly sent cease and desist letters to other companies over the name “chilli crunch.”

“Trying to claim ownership of it is like trying to claim ‘ketchup’ or ‘mayo,’” Liu said.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre