Sidecut Modern Steak & Bar named North America's Best Hotel Restaurant

Dec 22 2022, 11:11 pm
Canada’s restaurants have been receiving some serious accolades as of late – from the world’s best pizza to the world’s best Italian – and now one BC spot has landed on the World Culinary Awards list for 2022.

The third annual World Culinary Awards were just announced for 2022, with establishments all over the world receiving distinctions in various categories.

The culinary awards “serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary tourism industry through our annual awards programme” and is a sister program to the World Travel Awards, according to its website.

Categories include World’s Best Restaurant, World’s Best Fine Dining Restaurant, World’s Best Hotel Restaurant, and more, with subcategories of winners for each continent.

In the best of North America category, one BC spot happened to distinguish itself from the rest: Whistler’s Sidecut Modern Steak & Bar.

The restaurant, located inside the Four Seasons Resort & Residences, was named both North America’s Best Hotel Restaurant and Canada’s Best Hotel Restaurant for 2022.

Other Canadian accolades include Montreal’s Toque being named Canada’s Best Restaurant while Sky Bistro in Banff, Alberta, snagged the award for North America’s Best Rooftop Restaurant for 2022.

To view the entire list of winners, check out the World Culinary Awards Website.

