Should Canucks trade draft pick for Jake Guentzel?

Pending free agent Jake Guentzel is reportedly on the trade block and could be an interesting target for the Vancouver Canucks.

The Carolina Hurricanes are letting teams around the league know they can trade for the player’s rights in exchange for a draft pick.

“He’s available for a mid-round pick. I believe Carolina has let everyone know that if you want to trade for his rights, for a chance to sign him, that it’s possible for a mid-round pick,” said Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on today’s episode of 32 Thoughts.

“I’m sure there’s a ton of interest you just have to know, do you think you’re going to get him?”

As a pending free agent, any trade for Guentzel would give the receiving team the chance to sign him to an extension before free agency starts.

The Canucks made a push to trade for Guentzel prior to the most recent trade deadline but lost out to the Hurricanes. The winger was an instant fit on his new team, scoring eight goals and 25 points in 17 games after the deal. He added another nine points in 11 postseason games.

Guentzel is exactly the type of player the Canucks need as they’re searching for a top-six winger. He would be a great fit next to Elias Pettersson and give the Canucks another legitimate high-end scoring option.

So does trading a mid-round draft pick for his rights and the chance to negotiate before July 1 make sense?

The Canucks have already dealt their first and second-round picks in this year’s draft, as well as their fifth-rounder this year and the next two third-rounders in 2024 and 2025.

When you also take into consideration the fact that Guentzel likely will be asking for at least $9 million per season, bringing in the player would be a pricey endeavour for the Canucks. However, it’s never cheap getting a player who has scored at least 30 goals in three consecutive seasons.

The lack of draft capital means the Canucks are likely better off waiting until July 1 to pitch Guentzel, although it’s likely another team will jump the queue.