Should the Canucks make a run at Stamkos in free agency?

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly a frontrunner in the Jake Guentzel sweepstakes, but do they have a Plan B?

They need a high-end winger that can produce offence, and Canucks GM Patrik Allvin admitted as much this morning.

“I hope this will give us a chance to be in the market for a potential top-six [winger] or even more options with the flexibility we have,” Allvin said about Vancouver’s salary cap situation.

Guentzel certainly checks that box, but the Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly making a last-ditch effort to sign him before July 1. Even if he makes it to free agency, competition will be stiff to get him.

That brings us to Steven Stamkos.

His agent told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic that the future Hall of Famer is heading to the open market.

From Stamkos’ agent Don Meehan, who tells me regarding his client:

“He will be a free agent on July 1.”

Stamkos is 34 years old but was still an offensive force last season, potting 40 goals and tallying 81 points. The Markham, Ontario, native is a natural centre but has spent plenty of time on the wing in recent years.

Bet he’d fit in well on a line with Elias Pettersson, not to mention on Vancouver’s power play.

As Patrick Johnston from Postmedia noted earlier today, Stamkos has a connection with Rick Tocchet. Tocchet took over from Barry Melrose as Tampa Bay Lightning head coach early in Stamkos’ rookie season in 2008-09.

Stamkos went on to score 51 goals in his sophomore season with Tocchet behind the bench.

Stamkos is projected to make $6.16 million annually on a three-year deal, according to AFP Analytics.

There are a number of pending UFA scoring wingers expected to be available when free agency opens on Monday, though it sounds like Sam Reinhart will re-sign with the Florida Panthers.

Other options include:

Jonathan Marchessault (Vegas Golden Knights)

Tyler Toffoli (New Jersey Devils)

Jake DeBrusk (Boston Bruins)

Chandler Stephenson (Vegas Golden Knights)

Tyler Bertuzzi (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Teuvo Teravainen (Carolina Hurricanes).

We’ll see if any of them are Vancouver-bound when the calendar turns to July.