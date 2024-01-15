Shorthouse and usual Canucks broadcast crew not calling today's game

You won’t hear the voices of John Shorthouse, Dave Tomlinson, or Dan Murphy when you turn on today’s Vancouver Canucks game on Sportsnet.

The usual Canucks broadcasters were stuck in Buffalo, where the Canucks played on Saturday. A brutal snowstorm, which triggered a travel ban and postponed Sunday’s NFL playoff game, followed Saturday’s matchup.

So instead of Shorthouse, Tomlinson, and Murphy, today’s game will be called by Mike Luck, Sam Cosentino, and Sean Reynolds.

“Out of abundance of caution, we decided to have a contingency plan to make sure we had a crew in Columbus. Got said crew there while we were stranded in Buffalo. Once that happened, we just made the decision to come home, Dave and I,” Shorthouse told Mike Halford and Jason Brough on Sportsnet 650 this morning. “We just wanted to let the people know that you’re going to be very ably taken care of today by the broadcast tandem of Mike Luck… and Sam Consentino… Sean Reynolds will be hosting the show.

“Weather can get in the way.”

Columbus bound ✈️ thanks for all the well wishes for our travels today! — Kate Pettersen (@CanucksReporter) January 15, 2024

The Canucks stayed an extra night in Buffalo before boarding a bus to Toronto on Sunday, where they caught a flight to Columbus. Canucks reporter Kate Pettersen posted to social media at 4:30 pm PT that the team was “Columbus bound,” less than 18 hours before today’s rare 10 am PT start.