Shohei Ohtani bomb threat in Korea had a Vancouver connection

A disturbing — but thankfully bogus — bomb threat involving Shohei Ohtani in South Korea is making worldwide news today, and it has a Vancouver connection.

The Major League Baseball season kicked off today at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, with the Los Angeles Dodgers beating the San Diego Padres 5-2. It was Ohtani’s first regular-season game with his new team after the Japanese superstar snubbed the Toronto Blue Jays and signed a $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December.

But the first-ever MLB game played in Korea got a scare earlier in the day.

At 6:08 am Wednesday morning in Seoul, police in South Korea received a report from the country’s Consulate General in Vancouver, which is located at 1090 West Georgia Street. South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Vancouver received an email in English from someone claiming to be a Japanese lawyer, saying: “I will explode a bomb during the game and harm Shohei Ohtani and others.”

The bomb threat turned out to not be credible, according to a Los Angeles Times report. Police believe the person who made the threat has a history of false claims, the Times added.

“The safety and security of our fans and everyone in the ballparks where we play are always our first priority,” MLB said in a statement. “MLB Security works closely with local officials to ensure a safe environment for all those who attend our games. MLB, along with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and other local officials, will continue to monitor the situation closely and take any appropriate steps throughout the event.”

The game was played without incident, with Ohtani getting two hits in five at-bats, playing as a designated hitter.

Ohtani’s first hit in Dodger Blue💙⚾️🔥 pic.twitter.com/t0KBQS2Qg4 — Serena (@itsfedex) March 20, 2024

While games today and tomorrow in Seoul will count towards the regular season, the rest of Major League Baseball is still in spring training. Opening day for the Blue Jays and other teams is set for next week, on March 28.