New shocking video surfaces of ex-Canadiens' Galchenyuk being arrested

Footage from Alex Galchenyuk being arrested in Arizona this July has been released by Scottsdale Police.

Galchenyuk signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes this offseason and was arrested shortly afterward. Though he wasn’t driving at the time of the incident, police were searching for him regarding a hit-and-run crash that had taken place.

In the video, the officers involved tried to speak in a kind matter with Galchenyuk, but the 29-year-old seemed to take a hostile approach with them right away. He was caught on video swearing at several officers, asking them repeatedly how much money they made, and issuing several threats directed not only at the officers but also their families. Clearly intoxicated, Galchenyuk was also, at times, begging to be able to go home.

Shortly after Galchenyuk’s arrest was made public, the Coyotes announced that they had released him. He subsequently agreed to a deal with St. Petersburg SKA in the KHL, likely ending his NHL career.

Not long after news of his release was made public, Galchenyuk released an apology while stating that he would be entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

“By checking myself into the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program, I hope to get the help I need and to ensure I never make a mistake like this again,” part of his apology read. “Again, I am sorry I let you down and I hope over time and with hard work, I can show all of you I am a better person than this horrendous moment.”

Galchenyuk, who was selected third overall by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2012 draft, appeared to be a star in the making early on in his NHL career. His breakout season came in 2015-16 when he scored a career-high 30 goals and 56 points. Instead of improving, however, his game started spiralling soon afterward, resulting in him bouncing around the league over the past five seasons.

With his recent play paired with this incident, it is hard to imagine seeing Galchenyuk in the NHL again.