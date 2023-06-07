Shirtless guy wields fire extinguisher in Vancouver beach altercation (VIDEOS)

A video that emerged on TikTok featuring a shirtless Vancouver guy spraying Sunset Beach with a fire extinguisher has led to many questions, some of which have been answered.

The video was shared to TikTok by user @anjascr, along with a follow-up video explaining what she believes happened. The video has since been taken down.

Daily Hive has obtained other footage of the wild incident, including the VPD getting involved and taking the shirtless guy into custody following the fire extinguisher debacle.

The initial video showed a boat lodged on the Vancouver beach surrounded by the gases from the extinguisher. We see another man approaching the man wielding the fire extinguisher with what looks like a stick before he gets sprayed by the shirtless guy.

Sirens can be heard in the background while this is happening.

Other footage submitted to Daily Hive shows the police response to the incident, including the shirtless guy being taken away as beachgoers watch.

Vancouver police told Daily Hive that the incident occurred on Tuesday at around 9 pm.

“Our officers were called to Sunset Beach by multiple people reporting an assault in progress near a boat that had come ashore. We located a suspect and arrested him nearby. A conductive energy weapon was drawn and pointed at the suspect to gain compliance and allow our officers to safely arrest him.”

VPD added that Colton Ian Mills has been charged with assault with a weapon against three people.

TikTok user @anjascr also has a theory about what happened, which she shared in a follow-up to her original video. Essentially, and this has not been confirmed by police, she believes the boat was stolen, which led to the altercation.