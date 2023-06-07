News

Motorcycle-taxi crash snarls morning traffic on West 4th

Megan Devlin
Jun 7 2023, 4:14 pm
Beth Rochester/Daily Hive

Morning commuters faced delays coming through Kitsilano Wednesday morning as police closed part of the road because of a three-vehicle crash.

A motorcycle and a damaged taxi could be seen on 4th Avenue near Maple Street, along with a blue Hyundai that was involved in the crash as well. Several police vehicles were on-scene.

crash taxi motorcycle

Beth Rochester/Daily Hive

Officers on the scene told Daily Hive no one was seriously injured but that patients were taken to hospital for minor injuries. Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department’s communications team for more details.

The crash means delays for drivers as well as several major bus routes travelling downtown.

With files from Beth Rochester

