An artisan market filled with vendors from the local Black and BIPOC arts and business communities is happening this weekend in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant.

Art Soul Methods and The Beaumont Studios are partnering to present the Black History Month Celebration POP UP Market on Saturday, February 26 at the massive arts hub at 315 West 5th Avenue.

The event will run from 11 am to 7 pm, and will showcase a variety of locally handcrafted, designed, and curated items.

The list of vendors to meet includes Hotdogs & Poodles, a VFX Production Coordinator in the Vancouver film industry who also creates greeting cards, candles, and accessories.

Guests can also check out Genevas, a small business that creates handmade luxury maximalist pillow covers.

And if you’re hungry, make sure to stop by Dumplings & Chill to pick up some handmade dumplings to take home.

The event will also feature arts, crafts and more by the children of ARC CommUNITY Project. The school offers community and educational resources, events and programming for children and families that prioritize and celebrate Afrocentric and Indigenous lives.

There will also be a small bar for guests as well as a live performance by Liza D, the lead singer of The SoTight Band.

When: February 26, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: The Beaumont — 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Entry: By donation