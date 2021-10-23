Health Canada recalling four hand sanitizers over health risks

Health Canada has issued a recall for four hand sanitizer products over possible health risks.

The recalls were issued on October 22 after it was determined that the products “do not meet Health Canada’s requirements.”

Three hand sanitizers produced by Canadian National Pharma Group Inc. are being recalled because they are not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol.

CN Pharma 80% Ethanol Hand Sanitizing Spray, Hand Sanitizer by CN Pharma, and ShieldPlex are affected by the recall. The products expire in April 2023.

One hand sanitizer made by Rock Spirits is being recalled because it contains elevated levels of acetaldehyde, an undeclared impurity.

Hand sanitizers that contain elevated levels of acetaldehyde may increase the risk of cancer, Health Canada said. The risk increases with time and use.

Alcohol Antiseptic 80% (v/v) Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer is affected. The recalled lots expire in April, May, and June 2022.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled hand sanitizers. If you have used any of the products and have health concerns, contact a health care professional.