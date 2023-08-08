Shay Mitchell's chic luggage brand setting up an interactive pop-up in Vancouver

Canadian-born actress Shay Mitchell is taking her travel and lifestyle brand on tour for an interactive pop-up experience, and one of those stops includes Vancouver.

This summer, Fairmont Pacific Rim will host a pop-up for Béis, part of the luxury hotel’s rotating retail program.

So if you’re looking to save on shipping costs for some chic and functional travel, the pop-up will be open from August 7 until September 4.

At this month-long pop-up, Béis will showcase a range of products in a real-life plane scenario, “giving visitors the opportunity to ‘board’ and witness how the brand’s cult fan favourites conveniently fit into overhead bins, along with custom-made plane seats that provide the perfect selfie backdrop in the window seat,” the Fairmont explained.

While customers shop, they can even enjoy customized Béis-inspired cocktails and bites in The Lobby Lounge & Raw Bar.

“Menu highlights will include ‘Spritzing to the Gate’ vodka-based sparkling cocktail, Pacific Ahi Tuna Poke and a Spiced Chicken Sandwich,” the hotel added.

The pop-up at Fairmont Pacific Rim will be the brand’s only Canadian stop on its tour.

Béis will also host two events on the hotel’s patio throughout the month-long pop-up.

The first event will be the Plaza Day Party which is taking place Saturday, August 12 at 1 pm “where the public can enjoy food, drinks, music by DJ Marvel, personalization, and more,” a statement from Fairmont Pacific Rim reads.

Later in the month, on August 26, House-iD will co-host an intimate workout class.

The Béis pop-up will be open daily from 11 am to 7 pm.