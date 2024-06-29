SportsHockey

Sharks fan was going absolutely insane at draft and people loved it

Jun 29 2024, 2:17 pm
The San Jose Sharks drafted Macklin Celebrini first overall at the 2024 NHL Draft last night, and one fan in particular was ecstatic.

It was well known going in that the Sharks would select 18-year-old Celebrini, who has all the makings of a future NHL superstar. The entire fan base was thrilled with the pick, but one fan in particular who was in attendance at the Sphere in Las Vegas was really loving it.

While a select few found it rather annoying, the majority of fans seemed to find his reaction absolutely hilarious.

The fan in question quieted down afterward, but you can certainly understand his excitement. It’s been a period of struggle for the Sharks, who have missed the playoffs for five-straight seasons. They chose to completely bottom out this year and have been rewarded in a big way by being able to land Celebrini.

Though there could be some continued bumps in the road these next few seasons, the future looks very bright for the Sharks with prospects like Celebrini and Will Smith in the fold. It wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone to see the organization get back to being one of the NHL’s top teams in just a few short seasons thanks to some of their elite young talent.

