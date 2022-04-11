Canadian developer discusses exponential growth underway in the Brentwood community

Several Metro Vancouver cities are among the most populated in BC, and neighbourhoods like that of Brentwood in Burnaby are attracting buyers for a multitude of reasons.

The master-planned community that put this area on the map and served as the catalyst for growth in the neighbourhood has a particularly strong appeal for those entering the market: The Amazing Brentwood (TAB). In 2014, the first signs of its future success came to the forefront when homes in Tower 1 of the project sold out in one day.

As SHAPE, the developer behind TAB, announced Tower 5 — the first real estate opportunity in Neighbourhood Two — is coming to market soon, we were intrigued to learn more and discover what potential buyers can anticipate.

Dan Wilson, executive vice president of residential at SHAPE shared with us the remarkable growth the Brentwood community has undergone since the arrival of TAB and what this is expected to look like moving forward.

Starting with a vision

In 2008, SHAPE and its strategic development partner purchased Brentwood Town Centre shortly after it went on sale.

At the time, the suburban shopping centre was outdated, but it was situated in a central location — right on major highways for easy access to downtown Vancouver, the North Shore Mountains, and the Fraser Valley.

It also had direct SkyTrain access, a shopping centre at the heart of the existing community, and the area was already designated by the City of Burnaby as a town centre, zoned for residential and commercial density and envisioned as a gathering place for the region.

This “undivided 28-acre site was ripe for redevelopment under one single, unified vision,” Wilson tells Daily Hive. “SHAPE was inspired and compelled to use this opportunity to pioneer a new model of urban development unlike anything else that exists in the region.”

The developer began an in-depth master planning process with The City of Burnaby, and “a vision was born for a community that brings the best of Metro Vancouver to one amazing place.” Every detail of this community would be meticulously considered, says Wilson.

This would be a place that shifts “the urban boundaries of the region,” offering the “unmistakable urban energy” often found in the world’s best cities.

The strategy and action steps

Wilson describes how TAB’s master plan was designed to seamlessly and effortlessly bring people together.

“When you step off the SkyTrain, you instantly find yourself in the heart of the project — a one-acre signature plaza activated day-to-night with events, celebrations, and art installations.”

At Lougheed and Willingdon, the site’s grand staircase is woven into the fabric of the surrounding community, welcoming pedestrians into the project as a result. “Everything is purposefully connected, making it natural to navigate and frictionless to explore.”

The SHAPE executive vice president says the project was a “true partnership” with the City of Burnaby. “Through our shared vision, we’ve collaborated since the beginning and could only have accomplished what we did together.”

An instant success at The Amazing Brentwood

In 2014, SHAPE brought the first homes at TAB to market, with Tower 1 selling out in record time — a single day. “When we sold Tower 1, it was difficult for the public to conceptualize the ambitious plans we were undertaking,” says Wilson.

“However, savvy buyers recognized the power of TAB’s unmatched real estate fundamentals.” This included its location, connection to the SkyTrain, pension fund backing, and vision to bring “the region’s best shops, restaurants, entertainment, architecture, homes, and private amenities to one place with five-star service.”

In addition, 24/7 security along with full-time maintenance and landscaping staff “keep the property flawless” at all times. “We created a model for the highest quality of urban living — and those early adopters, who saw what we saw and recognized our vision, purchased early and have financially benefited exponentially as a result.”

Following the success of home sales in Tower 1, SHAPE saw two additional well-received tower launches. By 2019, the first three towers at TAB were complete, 1,700 residents had moved in, and retail openings began.

Community and homeowner impact

Today, TAB is one of the most celebrated urban destinations in Metro Vancouver, bringing entertainment, public art, first-to-market-leading retailers, and over 30 eateries together.

Sephora, H&M, Nike, Adidas, Cineplex VIP, Urban Outfitters, and BC’s first locations of The Rec Room, H&M Home, Sporting Life, and LL Bean have already opened their doors at TAB in Neighbourhood One. In addition, TAB is home to over 30 eateries, including Earls, Tap and Barrel, HaiDiLao Hotpot, Jinya Ramen, La Taqueria, Small Victory Bakery, OEB, Hello Nori, and its signature casual dining space, TABLES.

“Year-round, there are events, seasonal celebrations, and activations that draw visitors from across the region. There is nothing else like it,” says Wilson. “Every time a new retailer is announced, a restaurant opens, or an event is held, the lifestyle of those living on-site is elevated.”

“Best of all, the value of the homes increases as the project flourishes.” To date, over $600 million in wealth has been created for the homeowners who purchased in Neighbourhood One, according to Wilson.

“When you invest in a home at TAB, you invest alongside SHAPE and its partners, who have committed $1.2 billion to Neighbourhood One and will commit another $900 million to Neighbourhood Two.”

These partners, Wilson says, are invested in the growth and development of the project over the long-term future, which will “impact the homeowners’ return on investment and return on lifestyle — now and over future generations.”

New opportunities to invest

Neighbourhood One at TAB set a new standard for design, innovation, and quality of life in the region, according to Wilson, and Neighbourhood Two is “set to redefine that standard.”

Tower 5, which is now previewing, marks the first real estate opportunity at TAB in over six years. Wilson tells us SHAPE homes are known for their “simplicity, user-centricity, and timelessness,” and for this tower, the developer is “raising the bar even higher.” Buyers can anticipate elevated aesthetics, quality materials, and a kitchen design “unlike anything in the market to date.”

Every home will have central air conditioning, European cabinetry, SHAPE’s signature side-by-side laundry with a hanging rod and workstation, 9 ft ceilings, and expansive balconies. “Every detail of these homes will work together to create a lifestyle that is truly extraordinary.”

The northwest location of Tower 5 offers beautiful water, mountain, and downtown views. When residents aren’t enjoying the views, they have 58,000 sq ft of new street-front retail and fine dining restaurants to explore nearby and 18,000 sq ft of private amenities to extend their personal living space.

Those interested in becoming one of the first to own a home in Neighbourhood Two at TAB can visit theamazingbrentwood.com to register and book a private appointment at the Presentation Centre. “With many future phases to come, this is only the beginning,” adds Wilson.