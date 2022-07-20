The trailer for Shania Twain‘s Netflix documentary has been released and, like almost everything else she does, it looks like a hit.

The documentary will hit Netflix Canada on July 26 and, if the trailer is any indication, it is going to be a must-see.

The doc follows Twain’s unlikely rise to superstardom while also looking at her ups and downs.

In the trailer we see Twain discuss the events leading to her divorce along with clips from a number of stars including Lionel Ritchie.

Diplo, Avril Lavigne, and Orville Peck will also be featured in the doc directed by Joss Crowley.

To say fans are excited would be an understatement.

About to be on another grand Shania Twain kick 🦵 🤠 — derrik (@wannajew) July 20, 2022

This is going to be epic!!!! — Music and Tour News (@LauraKlonowski) July 20, 2022

❤️ can’t wait. 🔥 — Ilse DeLange (@IlseDeLange) July 20, 2022

July 26 is also the day the Timmons, Ontario, icon is set to release a compilation album, Not Just a Girl (The Highlights).