Shambhala Music Festival launches stunning new campground

Shambhala Music Festival has officially launched its newest venture, the Salmo River Ranch Campground.

The stunning campground is located at the Salmo River Ranch, a 500-acre farm in the West Kootenay region of BC. It plays home to the picturesque Salmo River, as well as an old-growth forest. The Salmo River Ranch also plays home to the festival grounds for the popular Shambhala Music Festival.

The campground will celebrate its grand opening over the upcoming long weekend, between July 1 and 4. During that time, anyone will be welcome to visit and explore the grounds during daytime hours for free, including the river and beach. An outdoor movie night will also take place on Saturday.

The Salmo River Range also offers fishing and outdoor activities and the campground is close to hiking trails, mountain biking, and other natural attractions.

Campsites have an occupancy of six people, although up to two additional people can be added. Each campsite comes with space for two vehicles and most sites have extra room for trailers and boats. Pets are permitted on the campground; however, they must be kept on a leash at all times.

Organizers note that, unfortunately, visitors and campers won’t be able to tour the festival grounds.