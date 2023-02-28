Shambhala just dropped its full bass-tastic lineup

BC’s iconic Shambhala Music Festival just dropped its full lineup for the 2023 event, and some seriously big names in bass, trap, and house will be there.

Headliners Griz, RL Grime, Zeds Dead, John Summit, and Gigantic x NGHTMRE had already been revealed, but Tuesday’s noon announcement told us who else will be entertaining the approximately 17,000 attendees this summer.

Big names include Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chase & Status, Excision, Goldie, Hieroglyphics, Justin Martin, Mr. Carmack, Mura Masa, Nicole Moudaber, Rusko, Seth Troxler, Tchami, Valentino Khan, Phibes, Whipped Cream, and more.

“As far as lineups go, this is our biggest yet. Our Stage Directors really pushed the envelope

this year in order to bring some of the biggest names in electronic dance music, as well as a

stack of talented up-and-comers that Shambhala has become known for amplifying,” Shambhala Music Festival CEO Neil MacLeod said in a news release.

Held every year (except pandemic years) just outside Nelson, BC, the festival draws thousands of people to a farm with some seriously epic permanent stages built into the mountainous landscape.

Shambhala bills itself as Canada’s longest-running electronic music festival and says more than 100 artists are still yet to be announced. Tickets are currently on sale for $525.

Here’s the full list of artists coming, in alphabetical order by tier:

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Chase & Status

Excision

Gigantic NGHTMRE

Goldie

Griz

Hieroglyphics

John Summit

Justin Martin

Liquid Stranger

Maya Jane Coles

Mr. Carmack

Mura Masa

Nicole Moudaber

RL Grime

Rusko

Seth Troxler

Shiba San

S!CK!CK

Skream

Sub Focus

Tchami

Testpilot

Valentino Khan

Wilkinson

Zeds Dead

A. Skillz

Abstract Rude

Ahee

Alix Perez

Armanni Reign

Atyya

Boogie T

Breaka

Canabliss

Cartridge

Defunk

Destructo

Dirtwire

Dr. Fresch

Fleetmac Wood

Fort Knox Five & Qdup

Frameworks

Freq Nasty

Goddard

Goldcap

Grabbitz

Hamdi

Hanna Wants

Hermitude

Ibeyi

IllGates

Imanu

J. Worra

JFB

John Casey

JON1st

K+Lab

Kumarion

Logic1000

Mala

Mat the Alien

Memba

Montell2099

Moontricks

Monty

Mythm

Neon Steve

Notorious Cree

Odd Mob

Of the Trees

Phibes

Quix

Romare

Ross From Friends

Sir Spyro

Skiitour

Skratch Bastid

Smalltown DJs

Smith

So Tuff So Cute

SoDown

Sohmi

Stickybuds

Stylust

Subdocta

The Funk Hunters

The Librarian

The Sponges

Tor

TVBOO

Vibe Chemistry

Visages

Whipped Cream

Will Clarke

Wreckno

Wuki