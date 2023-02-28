Shambhala just dropped its full bass-tastic lineup
BC’s iconic Shambhala Music Festival just dropped its full lineup for the 2023 event, and some seriously big names in bass, trap, and house will be there.
Headliners Griz, RL Grime, Zeds Dead, John Summit, and Gigantic x NGHTMRE had already been revealed, but Tuesday’s noon announcement told us who else will be entertaining the approximately 17,000 attendees this summer.
Big names include Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chase & Status, Excision, Goldie, Hieroglyphics, Justin Martin, Mr. Carmack, Mura Masa, Nicole Moudaber, Rusko, Seth Troxler, Tchami, Valentino Khan, Phibes, Whipped Cream, and more.
“As far as lineups go, this is our biggest yet. Our Stage Directors really pushed the envelope
this year in order to bring some of the biggest names in electronic dance music, as well as a
stack of talented up-and-comers that Shambhala has become known for amplifying,” Shambhala Music Festival CEO Neil MacLeod said in a news release.
Held every year (except pandemic years) just outside Nelson, BC, the festival draws thousands of people to a farm with some seriously epic permanent stages built into the mountainous landscape.
Shambhala bills itself as Canada’s longest-running electronic music festival and says more than 100 artists are still yet to be announced. Tickets are currently on sale for $525.
Here’s the full list of artists coming, in alphabetical order by tier:
- Black Tiger Sex Machine
- Chase & Status
- Excision
- Gigantic NGHTMRE
- Goldie
- Griz
- Hieroglyphics
- John Summit
- Justin Martin
- Liquid Stranger
- Maya Jane Coles
- Mr. Carmack
- Mura Masa
- Nicole Moudaber
- RL Grime
- Rusko
- Seth Troxler
- Shiba San
- S!CK!CK
- Skream
- Sub Focus
- Tchami
- Testpilot
- Valentino Khan
- Wilkinson
- Zeds Dead
- A. Skillz
- Abstract Rude
- Ahee
- Alix Perez
- Armanni Reign
- Atyya
- Boogie T
- Breaka
- Canabliss
- Cartridge
- Defunk
- Destructo
- Dirtwire
- Dr. Fresch
- Fleetmac Wood
- Fort Knox Five & Qdup
- Frameworks
- Freq Nasty
- Goddard
- Goldcap
- Grabbitz
- Hamdi
- Hanna Wants
- Hermitude
- Ibeyi
- IllGates
- Imanu
- J. Worra
- JFB
- John Casey
- JON1st
- K+Lab
- Kumarion
- Logic1000
- Mala
- Mat the Alien
- Memba
- Montell2099
- Moontricks
- Monty
- Mythm
- Neon Steve
- Notorious Cree
- Odd Mob
- Of the Trees
- Phibes
- Quix
- Romare
- Ross From Friends
- Sir Spyro
- Skiitour
- Skratch Bastid
- Smalltown DJs
- Smith
- So Tuff So Cute
- SoDown
- Sohmi
- Stickybuds
- Stylust
- Subdocta
- The Funk Hunters
- The Librarian
- The Sponges
- Tor
- TVBOO
- Vibe Chemistry
- Visages
- Whipped Cream
- Will Clarke
- Wreckno
- Wuki
- Abstrakt Sonance
- Ash Halo
- Aspen King
- Astrocolor
- Ben Fox
- Cain
- Case of the Mondays
- Chase Manhattan
- Coka Cobra
- Curra
- Cut La Whut
- Danny Corn
- Def3
- DJ Olive
- Drone
- El Papachango
- Emotionz
- Esette
- Eva808
- Father Funk
- Footprints
- Foxy Moron
- Frase
- Greazus
- Handsome Tiger
- Hoola
- Jessu & Pyka
- Joanna Magik
- Kermode
- Kia Kadiri
- Kilamanzego
- Kol
- Kowta
- Kursk
- Laura Low
- Lazy Syrup Orchestra
- Leland River
- Lion-S
- Longwalkshortdoc
- Lorne B
- Manteasah
- Mark Woodyard
- Meowmix
- Mollyfi
- Monkeydragon ft. Adham Shaikh
- Mood Swing & Chevy Bass
- Ndidi Cascade
- Neighbour
- Nick Bike
- Nick Degree
- Pineo & Loeb
- Pop Tha Trunk
- Rich E-Rich
- Rohne
- Rumpus
- S2
- Saturna
- Shiny Things
- Sivz
- Slynk
- Soup
- Stund
- Subvert
- TF Marz
- The Gaff
- Tomahawk Bang
- Westerley
- Vinyl Ritchie