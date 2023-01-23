Beloved Canadian DJ duo announced as third Shambhala Music Festival headliner

Shambhala Music Festival just revealed its third massive headliner on Monday, and they’re a seriously popular and longstanding DJ duo from Toronto.

Zeds Dead will headline the festival just outside Nelson this year, organizers revealed on social media. The duo comprised of Dylan Mamid and Zachary Rapp-Rovan grew to popularity more than a decade ago with their epic dubstep tracks.

Zeds Dead put out a song last month with fellow Shambhala headliner Griz called “Ecstasy of the Soul.” Could the two big acts be planning an on-stage collaboration at Shambhala?

Rounding out the headliner announcements so far is RL Grime, a California-based bass and trap producer.

“We can’t believe the response to our first three artist announcements for Shambhala 2023,” festival founder Jimmy Bundschuh said in a news release. “Thank you to our incredible guests for your endless love and support. We can’t wait to see you on the farm for our best party to date.”

Shambhala happens every year (well, except for pandemic years) on a farm in the Kootenays. Last summer it welcomed approximately 17,000 people who camped on the property for the three-day festival.

General admission tickets for this year are priced at $525 and are on sale now. The festival is happening from July 21 to 24, 2023, at the Salmo River Ranch.