Shambhala drops 25th anniversary lineup with global electronic talent

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Ananda Bosman – The Designer World Hypothesis – Co-Creatorship, Coherence, and You

BC’s Shambhala Music Festival released its 25th anniversary lineup on Wednesday featuring some big names in electronic music.

Names on the bill include Canadian duo Chromeo, French producer Clozee, American heavyweight Dillon Francis, and English duo Disclosure.

“Our incredible stage directors have worked tirelessly to bring you amazing talent from across the globe and our own backyard for an unforgettable lineup,” festival organizers said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shambhala Music Festival (@shambhala_mf)

Shambhala bills itself as Canada’s longest-running electronic music festival. It’s held every year just outside Nelson, BC, and draws crowds of thousands to a farm with permanent stages built into the mountainous landscape.

Tickets sold out before the lineup dropped, but there are several social media groups dedicated to exchanging re-sale tickets at face value.

Here’s the full lineup:

Chromeo

Clozee

Dillon Francis

Disclosure

Dj Pee .Wee (Anderson Paak all vynil set)

Excision

Ganja White Night

James Blake

LSDream

San Holo

Subtronics

Tipper

AMC

Barclay Crenshaw

Ben UFO

Blu Detiger

Chris Lorenzo

Daily Bread

Destructo

Dimension

Dion Timmer

Disco Lines

Dr. Fresch

Eprom

Flowdan

Friction

Hedex

Justin Martin

Kamauu

Kyle Watson

Lion Babe

Logic1000

Martin Horger

Matroda

Max Styler

Nia Archives

P Money

Party Favor

Peekaboo

Sabo

Sammy Virji

Shlohmo

Tabe B

The Glitch Mob

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Wajatta

Wax Motif

Zingara

Z-Trip

A Skillz

Adham Shaikh

Ahee

AMP Live

Armanni Reign

Astrocolor

Atyya

Bijou

Bodysync

Cazztek

Chef Boyarbeatz

Chmura

Dbridge

Dirtwire

DJ Co.kr

Eazybaked

Edit

El-B

Father Funk

Five Alarm Funk

Flava D

Fort Knox Five & QDUP

Frameworks

Fungineers

Funkin Matt

Georgie Riot

Goopsteppa

Honeycomb

Ill.Gates

Joanna Magik

Just John

Koan Sound

Lazy Syrup Orchestra

Lightcode (by LSDream)

Longwalkershortdock

Lun

Lyny

Maddy O’Neal

Mary Droppinz

Mat the Alien

Mikey Lion

Moontricks

Moore Kismet

Mr Bill

Murge

Mystic State

Mythm

Neon Steve

Nina

O’Flynn

Oakk

Ondamike

One True God

Onhell

Ooah

Parkbreezy

Pav4n

Phibes

Pineo & Leob

Rumpus

Saka

Secret Recipe

Sicaria

Sintra

Skiitour

Slynk

Smalltown DJs

Soohan

Stanton Warriors

Stickybuds

Stylust

The Funk Hunters

Team Ezy

Ternion Sound

TF Marz

The Caracal Project

The Gaff

The Librarian

The Sponges

Tone Ranger

Truth

Tsuruda

Veil

Vhooor

Whiney

Wolfy Lights

Zen Selekta

Where: Salmo River Ranch, 7790 BC-3

When: July 26 to 29, 2024

Cost: $550 plus taxes and fees