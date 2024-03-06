EventsSummerCurated

Shambhala drops 25th anniversary lineup with global electronic talent

Megan Devlin
Mar 6 2024, 8:28 pm
Shambhala Music Festival/Submitted

BC’s Shambhala Music Festival released its 25th anniversary lineup on Wednesday featuring some big names in electronic music.

Names on the bill include Canadian duo Chromeo, French producer Clozee, American heavyweight Dillon Francis, and English duo Disclosure.

“Our incredible stage directors have worked tirelessly to bring you amazing talent from across the globe and our own backyard for an unforgettable lineup,” festival organizers said in an Instagram post.

Shambhala bills itself as Canada’s longest-running electronic music festival. It’s held every year just outside Nelson, BC, and draws crowds of thousands to a farm with permanent stages built into the mountainous landscape.

Tickets sold out before the lineup dropped, but there are several social media groups dedicated to exchanging re-sale tickets at face value.

Here’s the full lineup:

  • Chromeo
  • Clozee
  • Dillon Francis
  • Disclosure
  • Dj Pee .Wee (Anderson Paak all vynil set)
  • Excision
  • Ganja White Night
  • James Blake
  • LSDream
  • San Holo
  • Subtronics
  • Tipper
  • AMC
  • Barclay Crenshaw
  • Ben UFO
  • Blu Detiger
  • Chris Lorenzo
  • Daily Bread
  • Destructo
  • Dimension
  • Dion Timmer
  • Disco Lines
  • Dr. Fresch
  • Eprom
  • Flowdan
  • Friction
  • Hedex
  • Justin Martin
  • Kamauu
  • Kyle Watson
  • Lion Babe
  • Logic1000
  • Martin Horger
  • Matroda
  • Max Styler
  • Nia Archives
  • P Money
  • Party Favor
  • Peekaboo
  • Sabo
  • Sammy Virji
  • Shlohmo
  • Tabe B
  • The Glitch Mob
  • Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
  • Wajatta
  • Wax Motif
  • Zingara
  • Z-Trip
  • A Skillz
  • Adham Shaikh
  • Ahee
  • AMP Live
  • Armanni Reign
  • Astrocolor
  • Atyya
  • Bijou
  • Bodysync
  • Cazztek
  • Chef Boyarbeatz
  • Chmura
  • Dbridge
  • Dirtwire
  • DJ Co.kr
  • Eazybaked
  • Edit
  • El-B
  • Father Funk
  • Five Alarm Funk
  • Flava D
  • Fort Knox Five & QDUP
  • Frameworks
  • Fungineers
  • Funkin Matt
  • Georgie Riot
  • Goopsteppa
  • Honeycomb
  • Ill.Gates
  • Joanna Magik
  • Just John
  • Koan Sound
  • Lazy Syrup Orchestra
  • Lightcode (by LSDream)
  • Longwalkershortdock
  • Lun
  • Lyny
  • Maddy O’Neal
  • Mary Droppinz
  • Mat the Alien
  • Mikey Lion
  • Moontricks
  • Moore Kismet
  • Mr Bill
  • Murge
  • Mystic State
  • Mythm
  • Neon Steve
  • Nina
  • O’Flynn
  • Oakk
  • Ondamike
  • One True God
  • Onhell
  • Ooah
  • Parkbreezy
  • Pav4n
  • Phibes
  • Pineo & Leob
  • Rumpus
  • Saka
  • Secret Recipe
  • Sicaria
  • Sintra
  • Skiitour
  • Slynk
  • Smalltown DJs
  • Soohan
  • Stanton Warriors
  • Stickybuds
  • Stylust
  • The Funk Hunters
  • Team Ezy
  • Ternion Sound
  • TF Marz
  • The Caracal Project
  • The Gaff
  • The Librarian
  • The Sponges
  • Tone Ranger
  • Truth
  • Tsuruda
  • Veil
  • Vhooor
  • Whiney
  • Wolfy Lights
  • Zen Selekta

Shambhala Music Festival

Where: Salmo River Ranch, 7790 BC-3
When: July 26 to 29, 2024
Cost:  $550 plus taxes and fees

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1
Megan Devlin
