New SFU Surrey campus space provides home for new innovation hubs

A newly renovated space within Simon Fraser University’s (SFU) Surrey campus at Central City is now the home of two new innovation-centric hubs.

Both the recently created Quantum Algorithms Institute and the BC Centre for Agritech Innovation, supported by the provincial government, are now based within the SFU Innovation Plaza.

It is described as a state-of-the-art space with offices, opening seating, meeting rooms, and classrooms.

As well, the space is also home to Coast Capital Venture Connection, part of SFU’s long-running Charles Chang Institute for Entrepreneurship, and an office of the National Research Council (NRC) Industrial Research Assistance program.

This cluster of innovation-centric hubs is intended to facilitate collaborations between academia, government, and industry, and accelerate innovation and benefit students seeking careers in these fields.

“SFU Innovation Plaza will be a foundational business attraction tool for Surrey and the Metro Vancouver region for technology businesses,” said Anita Huberman, president and CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade.

“As technology advances, the high demand for innovation by science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professionals is at an all-time high to think outside of the box to solve complex local and global problems by creating actionable solutions. As productivity increases, more goods and services are produced, which boosts the economy.”

The renovation project to create SFU Innovation Plaza’s physical space cost over $4 million, with $2 million from the federal government, $1.5 million from SFU, and $500,000 from the provincial government.

“We are excited to open this space in the heart of Surrey’s thriving downtown innovation corridor, thanks to the support of government, industry and our academic partners,” says SFU President Joy Johnson. “At the SFU Innovation Plaza, academia, government, and industry will come together to generate new technology solutions that position BC as a global leader in innovation. I can’t wait to see what we will build together.”

Late last year, the provincial government also announced the next major steps to establish BC’s second medical school for training more doctors as part of SFU Surrey, but details on the precise location of the school have not been made public. SFU and the provincial government are targeting September 2026 for the first student intake.

Over the longer term, SFU Surrey is set for a major building expansion immediately north of Central City, replacing the TransLink bus exchange and surface vehicle parking lot.