Sneak peek inside the new Student Union Building at SFU Burnaby (PHOTOS)

At long last after much delay, the new Student Union Building (SUB) at Simon Fraser University’s (SFU) Burnaby Mountain campus will open towards the end of August 2021.

Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) announced last month their new SUB facility will finally open to students and the general public on Monday, August 23, 2021, just in time for the start of the new school year.

Despite the growing size of the student population, the university’s main campus lacks a proper SUB facility, and there is a well-documented shortage of space for students to gather, socialize, and study.

The SUB, a 110,000 sq ft building spanning five storeys, is prominently located — right at the eastern end of Convocation Mall. The building is highly accessible, with entrances from all four sides, including pedestrian bridges reaching the upper levels from the Academic Quandrangle.

The interior spaces are configured around a large atrium with open common areas for eating, socializing, and events.

There are also dedicated quiet study and group study spaces, lounges, food and retail, dining areas, a video game area, a recreational room with pool tables and ping pong tables, and a napping room with lounge chairs and modular sofas.

Other features entail a community kitchen, rehearsal rooms for dance and music practices, student club offices, a 3,200 sq ft shared space for student clubs, and meeting and multi-use rooms, including a ballroom on the top floor with spectacular views of the North Shore mountains.

The building is terraced on the south side, providing multiple outdoor terraces for students — allowing indoor communal spaces to spill into the outdoors.

The SUB is designed to a LEED Gold green building standard.

The building has been a longtime coming, after it was approved by students in a referendum in 2015. Construction began in 2016 and was originally slated to finish in Fall 2018, but the completion and opening was repeatedly pushed, initially due to the contractor’s issues and then COVID-19. The building reached completion in December 2019.

Although the construction timeline was significantly prolonged, the SFSS and university administration secured a fixed-price contract with the contractor for the $55-million building.

The SUB’s initial operating hours will be daily from 8 am to 11 pm. COVID-19 safe protocols include regular enhanced cleaning, and limiting the size of events.

The first day of classes for the new school year at SFU Burnaby is September 8, 2021. Post-secondary institutions across BC are resuming full in-class instruction at their campuses in September.

Sometime this upcoming winter, SFU will also open a new $26-million dining commons for students, with an 800-seat capacity and 14 new culinary stations offering global cuisine.