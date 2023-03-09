Artistic rendering of the renovations for Lorne Davies Complex at SFU Burnaby. (SFU)

The aquatic centre at Simon Fraser University’s (SFU) Burnaby Mountain campus is set to experience a prolonged temporary closure for its major upgrade.

It is part of an overhaul of the oldest areas of Lorne Davies Complex, which was first built in 1965 and is now in need of facility, system, and seismic upgrades.

Starting on April 1, 2023, the aquatic centre will close until further notice.

Temporary closures will also begin for other parts of the complex at a later date during the years-long construction process.

The aquatic centre will see a new deck, and other renovations will include updated change rooms, varsity team rooms, and a new wrestling training room.

The central gym, west gym, fitness centre, and recently-built SFU Stadium will not be included in this project and will remain open.

Temporary facilities and spaces will be created nearby to ensure programming continues for the varsity teams, while the varsity swim team will be relocated to an off-campus pool.

The entire renovation project is expected to reach completion in 2025. Architectural firm Perkins&Will, the same firm behind SFU Stadium and the Student Union Building, designed the renovation.