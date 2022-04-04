Woman "traumatized" after early morning sexual assault in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police say a woman is traumatized after reports of a sexual assault near South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent early Sunday morning.

The woman reported walking through a local business parking lot just before 4 am when she was approached by an unknown man driving a grey or silver van. Police say during this encounter, the victim was sexually assaulted.

“This incident appears random at this time. The victim was treated in hospital and although traumatized did not sustain serious injuries,” says Constable Paul Walker in a release. “We’re currently in the process of a video canvass in the area in the hopes of locating the suspect vehicle on video.”

Police say the suspect is described as South Asian, 30 years of age, with short brown hair and a beard.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of this investigation; however, the initial investigation suggests this to be a random incident.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking witnesses or persons with dashcam footage that

were in the area of South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent West early this morning

between 3 am to 4 am, or those that may have information about this investigation, to

please contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.