12 sex offence charges laid against retired BC elementary school teacher

A retired elementary school teacher has been charged with 12 counts for sexual offences dating back to 1970, according to the North Vancouver RCMP.

Mounties say several people came forward with allegations against Brian Moore, who taught at Upper Lynn Valley Elementary School for more than a decade.

Moore, who is now 83-years-old, taught at the North Vancouver school from 1970 until 1982.

“It is alleged that Moore committed at least one of these acts after his tenure as a teacher, in 2007,” a release from RCMP reads.

Moore now faces charges laid which include 10 counts of indecent assault on a male, one count of sexual touching of a person under 14 years old and one count of sexual assault.

“For some, hearing about this may bring on memories of past trauma. If you are a victim, please reach out for support,” Mounties urge.

North Vancouver RCMP’s Crisis Intervention Unit can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 604-969-7540.