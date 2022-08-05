North Vancouver RCMP say they have arrested a retired elementary school teacher in connection to a historic indecent assault investigation, dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

Mounties say seven people have come forward with allegations against the man, who taught at Upper Lynn Valley Elementary School for more than a decade.

The suspect, now aged 82, was arrested Thursday morning in his home, where investigators also conducted a search of his residence.

“This is an ongoing, complex investigation involving allegations of sexual assaults that occurred over 40 years ago,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries of North Vancouver RCMP.

DeVries says the first complaint was made in mid-June, and since then an additional six people have come forward, but investigators believe there may be additional victims.

“Many of these assaults took place during the time of this man’s employment as a teacher at Upper Lynn Valley Elementary School between 1970 and 1982, with additional assaults alleged to have occurred after his employment as a teacher ended in 1982.

“Our priorities right now are to speak with those who have not yet come forward, to gather all available evidence so we can thoroughly investigate these allegations, and to support all the victims as we undergo this process,” said DeVries. Many people have been using social media to discuss allegations, and Mounties are urging those with information to instead contact them.

“For some, hearing about this may reignite memories of past trauma. If you are a victim, please, reach out for support. We want you to know that we are here, we will listen to you, and we will support you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-969-7593.

North Vancouver RCMP’s Crisis Intervention Unit can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 604-969-7540.