Several injured after boat and seaplane operating tour crash in Vancouver's Coal Harbour

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jun 9 2024, 5:28 pm
@NickyFurmage/X

After a floatplane collided with a boat in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, several injured people were taken to hospital over the weekend, police reported.

Photos and videos spread quickly online after witnesses shared footage of the crash near Canada Place on Saturday afternoon.

In an email to Daily Hive, a representative for the Port of Vancouver said at 12:51 pm, “there was a collision between a Harbour Air floatplane and a recreational boat” at the entrance of Coal Harbour.

The Vancouver Police Department has since confirmed that “a number of people were on board both the plane and boat. Several passengers have been treated for injuries and taken to hospital.”

Harbour Air confirmed with Daily Hive that Saturday’s incident involved one of its seaplanes.

It went on to say, “Upon take-off, while operating a scenic tour with five passengers onboard, our aircraft came into contact with a boat.”

“All five passengers on the aircraft and the pilot are uninjured and safe,” Habour Air added.

VPD said it’s working with other agencies, like BC Emergency Health Services, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, West Coast Marine and Vancouver Port Authority.

Daily Hive has contacted the VPD and Transportation Safety Board for additional updates to this investigation.

