Fatal Mount Pleasant crash sent seven people to hospital

Vancouver police are investigating a serious crash in Mount Pleasant that left one driver dead and sent seven more people to hospital.

The crash happened at Main Street and 12th Avenue just before 2 am Monday, when a red Cadillac hit a taxi and then broad-sided a ride-share-vehicle.

The 26-year-old Uber driver was killed by the force of impact, police said in a news release. He was alone in the vehicle.

The 17-year-old Cadillac driver and three teen passengers all survived but were taken to hospital — some with broken bones.

The taxi driver and two passengers were also taken to hospital with less serious wounds.

A Reddit user shared a video of the scene shortly after the crash, where the intersection in front of the Chevron gas station is cordoned off with an ambulance on the scene.

Police are piecing together what happened and believe the Cadillac was travelling east on 12th Avenue between Oak Street and Main Street before the collision. Police are asking for witnesses or those with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Monday morning’s collision is the third traffic fatality in Vancouver in the last 48 hours.

A 30-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing Kingsway on July 29, and a 76-year-old woman was hit by a grey pickup truck while crossing Arbutus the same day.