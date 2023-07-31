One person killed in overnight crash on Main Street in Vancouver

One person has been killed after an overnight crash near Main Street and East 12th Avenue in Vancouver.

In an email to Daily Hive, Vancouver police say several others have been rushed to hospital.

#VanTraffic: The intersection of Main and 12th Avenue is closed for an investigation into a serious collision that happened overnight. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/MWZ0DM00zW — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 31, 2023

Few other details are available at this point, but the intersection remains closed and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Video posted on Reddit shows a number of cars damaged and a lot of emergency crews on scene.

Vancouver police told Daily Hive that more information will be released later today.