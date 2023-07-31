News

One person killed in overnight crash on Main Street in Vancouver

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Jul 31 2023, 3:36 pm
One person killed in overnight crash on Main Street in Vancouver
@teh_z1b/Shutterstock

One person has been killed after an overnight crash near Main Street and East 12th Avenue in Vancouver.

In an email to Daily Hive, Vancouver police say several others have been rushed to hospital.

Few other details are available at this point, but the intersection remains closed and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Video posted on Reddit shows a number of cars damaged and a lot of emergency crews on scene.

Main and 12th ave 1 hour back..
by u/Fz07Pro in vancouver

main and 12

Closure of Main and 12th/Google Maps

Vancouver police told Daily Hive that more information will be released later today.

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.