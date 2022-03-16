Before he became the actual president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, played the role of a school teacher who became the president of Ukraine in the TV series Servant of the People.

The series has three seasons and ran from 2015 to 2019 on Ukrainian TV channel 1+1.

Well, now you can actually watch it on Netflix.

The streaming giant announced on Wednesday that they’ve made Servant of the People available on Netflix in the US and Canada.

“The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes president after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral,” Netflix tweeted.

Servant of the People is now available in Canada! https://t.co/xUghcNvBbB — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) March 16, 2022

In Servant of the People, Zelenskyy is Vasyl Petrovych Goloborodko, a young high school teacher whose students film him ranting against the government’s corruption. They post it on YouTube, and it goes absolutely viral overnight.

The people love his honesty and charm, and Goloborodko’s students raise money to run a presidential campaign, and he ends up winning.

The series follows his struggles and misadventures as a novice president, but delves into deeper themes, too, when he challenges remnants of corruption left in the country by its evil ex-president Yuriy Ivanovich Chuiko.

How often do you hear a real-life story like that?

