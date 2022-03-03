PeopleCuratedPop Culture

Ukraine's president played a fictional world leader before being elected

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Mar 3 2022, 10:39 pm
Sluga naroda (IMDB) | @ZelenskyyUa/Twitter

Before becoming known around the world as the fearless leader of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a *fake* president of Ukraine.

You read that right: Before being elected in 2019, Zelenskyy was the star of a Ukrainian TV comedy show called Servant of the People. 

Zelenskyy played Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko, a high school history teacher in his 30s who is unexpectedly elected president of Ukraine.

IMDB

The series debuted in 2015, three years before the Ukrainian leader would make his own real-life bid to become president.

Now Zelenskyy is known across the globe for defending Ukraine against Russian forces invading his country, becoming a symbol of resistance. The situation sounds like something straight out of a movie.

His actions in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin have caused a spike in demand for the series, with Deadline reporting that global networks have picked up the satirical show.

Check out the series trailer below.

