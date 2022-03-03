Ukraine's president played a fictional world leader before being elected

Before becoming known around the world as the fearless leader of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a *fake* president of Ukraine.

You read that right: Before being elected in 2019, Zelenskyy was the star of a Ukrainian TV comedy show called Servant of the People.

Zelenskyy played Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko, a high school history teacher in his 30s who is unexpectedly elected president of Ukraine.

The series debuted in 2015, three years before the Ukrainian leader would make his own real-life bid to become president.

Now Zelenskyy is known across the globe for defending Ukraine against Russian forces invading his country, becoming a symbol of resistance. The situation sounds like something straight out of a movie.

His actions in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin have caused a spike in demand for the series, with Deadline reporting that global networks have picked up the satirical show.

Check out the series trailer below.

