The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 35-year-old man and charged him in connection with the death of an Indigenous woman, but an investigation reveals there may be several more victims.

In May, police began looking into the death of Rebecca Contois, 24, after her partial remains were discovered in Winnipeg’s Edison Avenue area. Contois was a member of the Crane River First Nation.

Jeremy Skibicki was arrested and charged in connection with the first-degree murder of Contois. Investigators say they did not rule out the possibility of additional victims.

Morgan Harris, age 39. Marcedes Myran, age 26. Rebecca Contois, age 24. And one of our women still not yet identified. #SayTheirNames #MMIWG2S pic.twitter.com/HgAyxQpygN — Nahanni Fontaine (@NahanniFontaine) December 1, 2022

One of the alleged victims is Morgan Beatrice Harris, a member of Long Plain First Nation. The second is Marcedes Myran, 26, also a member of Long Plain First Nation.

It is believed that Harris was killed around May 1 and Myran was killed around May 4. Both were from Winnipeg.

“A fourth female victim has been confirmed but has yet to be identified,” officials said. “She is believed to have been killed on or about March 15, 2022.”

Can you help us solve this homicide? A family and community are missing a loved one. They deserve to know what happened. We’re asking for your help to identify this female. – Insp. Shawn Pikehttps://t.co/1vDTdWepQ7 https://t.co/UZw9phuTld pic.twitter.com/cFHIYs0HjA — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 1, 2022

On Thursday, police charged Skibicki with three additional counts of first-degree murder.

While Skibicki stays in custody, authorities are requesting the public’s help in identifying the fourth victim. The only identifiers released are photos of a reversible jacket which looks like one the victim may have worn.

It is a Baby Phat jacket with a cat-like logo on its front and back. The hood is lined with fur.

A Facebook page allegedly belonging to the man charged man is filled with content against vaccines as well as women, Jewish people, trans people, and other marginalized groups.

The profile also lists that he works at the Alliance of Patriotic Parallel Movements of European Folks, or “Holy Europe.”

According to its official website, “Holy Europe” is a far-right organization with seven-point agenda. Three of the points call for restoring Christian Europe, preserving racial-biological identity, and restoring patriarchy, among other things.

Anyone with information about this investigation, specifically about the fourth victim’s jacket, is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).