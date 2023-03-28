"Senseless": Man murdered on Starbucks patio remembered as loving father

Paul Schmidt with his daughter (left) and with his mother and partner (right). (Submitted)

The Metro Vancouver man who was stabbed to death on a Starbucks patio Sunday afternoon is being remembered as a loving father who “lived for his family.”

Paul Stanley Schmidt, 37, was killed following a “brief altercation” with a stranger, according to police. The disturbing and apparently random attack sent shockwaves through the city and left his family mourning.

“Paul was just out for a coffee with his family,” his mother, Kathy Adams Schmidt, told Daily Hive. “[He didn’t] deserve to die.”

Paul leaves behind his fiance and three-year-old daughter, and a GoFundMe has been set up with proceeds going to them. He lived in Burnaby and worked for a moving company.

His mother remembers him as a rambunctious little boy who grew into a man beautiful inside and out. Paul loved nothing more than exploring BC’s beautiful nature and spending time with his family.

“It was work and go home. He was a family man,” Kathy said. “He loved to fish and hike and camp and walk. He walked with his daughter just about every day.”

Kathy said her son was waiting on the patio of the Starbucks at Pender and Granville streets with his daughter in the stroller while his partner was inside getting drinks.

She’s heard from witnesses that Paul may have asked the suspect not to vape near his daughter. Paul’s fiance heard the man say she “better grab [her] baby,” Kathy said.

That’s when the violence broke out just outside the cafe, with the man stabbing Paul in what would ultimately be a fatal attack. The stabbing was captured on video by a witness, and other customers can be seen on the patio as Paul clutches his abdomen and crouches.

“It was just such a senseless crime,” Kathy said. “It’s absolutely devastating.”

Kathy’s seen the video, and even though it’s horrific and heartbreaking, she believes it paints a picture of the suspect’s insensible attack.

“It was just the wrong place, wrong time, wrong minute,” Kathy said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, and on Monday, police said 37-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosal had been charged with second-degree murder. He’ll appear in court on April 11. Kathy says she’ll be watching closely.

A memorial has formed outside the Starbucks as Vancouverites drop off flowers and mementos for the family.

“To Paul, his family, his friends, his coworkers, and all that knew him: I am sorry this happened to you,” a message on a tree nearby reads. “This abhorrent and violent attack should never occur to anyone.”