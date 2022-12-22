Suspect arrested after a senior was carjacked in Olympic Village

After seniors were assaulted and car-jacked in Olympic Village this week, Vancouver police say they’ve arrested a suspect who was allegedly on a crime spree.

The suspect is a 41-year-old man from Ontario and he’s wanted for crimes there and in Alberta. Vancouver police brought him to jail for robbery, assault, theft, and driving offences.

According to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), the crime spree started Wednesday afternoon when “a 76-year-old man was punched in the face by a stranger and knocked to the ground while walking near Columbia and West 1st Avenue.” That victim suffered injuries and was brought to the hospital.

#VPDNews: A man from Ontario has been arrested by #VPD and faces numerous charges after one senior was randomly assaulted, and another was car-jacked Wednesday afternoon in the Olympic Village. https://t.co/bZIgKtOGwS pic.twitter.com/4Ux8KgvC46 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) December 22, 2022

Then, just minutes later, police say a 79-year-old woman and her 82-year-old companion were getting out of a car on Athletes Way.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the driver’s keys, got in the car, and drove off. As they fled, the suspect struck multiple vehicles near Main Street and East 2nd Avenue.

Witnesses called 911 and flagged down VPD officers, who, within minutes, were able to find the stolen car travelling in East Vancouver. Officers stopped the car and arrested the driver near Victoria Drive and East 33rd Avenue.