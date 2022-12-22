NewsCrime

Missing 22-year-old found dead in Metro Vancouver: police

Sarah Anderson
Dec 22 2022, 7:13 pm
Zailey.smith/TikTok | RCMP

It’s a sad ending for Zailey Smith – a young woman reported missing this week who was later found dead, according to police.

“The 22-year-old reported missing on December 20, 2022, has been found deceased,” Coquitlam RCMP said in a release on Thursday.

Earlier, Coquitlam RCMP asked for the public’s help to find the 22-year-old, who officers called a “high-risk missing person.”

“Zailey was last seen leaving her residence near Clarke Road and Como Lake Avenue in Coquitlam on Sunday, December 18, 2022,” said police, who, along with her family, were concerned for her well-being. She was known to frequent Vancouver and Metrotown.

@zailey.smith

Snow day with sir Ollie beans

♬ original sound – 🫀

According to a TikTok account with her name and likeness, she previously spent time living in Kelowna.

Daily Hive has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP for more details and will update this story.

More to come…

